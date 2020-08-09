I assume many of you have seen the Martha McSally ad indicating Mark Kelly “pocketed” $15 in PPP loans for World View.
Per the latest Payroll Protection Program Data 150(K) Plus file from the Small Business Administration, World View was advanced between $1 and 2 million to retain 38 employees. An exact number was not given. Yes, World View did layoff 10 employees in early February, as a part of their restructuring from prototype to production.
However, as of Feb. 20, World View had/retained 83 employees with an average salary of $86,397 with 14 open positions. In her announcement, Martha fails to note Mark left World View in February 2019, as he declared his Senate candidacy. He does have a stock position of reportedly $200,000, but that is minuscule in relation to the total worth of the company.
In todays world, and being a registered Republican, it would be nice to get the whole truth. However it appears that is not the current mode of operation in our political climate of distortion and deceit. I have written Martha McSally asking her to substantiate her announcement. To date I have not received a reply.
