Sen. Martha McSally is putting party and President Trump above country. Supporting this administration in appointing a new justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is wrong in so many ways. This is happening when some voters will have already voted for a president in this presidential election! The Supreme Court nominee should represent the choice of all the people via the president the people elect.
We need the Affordable Care Act, we need protections for preexisting health conditions. COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon and when the Affordable Care Act is gone, seven million Americans will be at risk of losing their medical insurance! Trump wants a Supreme Court with judges who will rubber stamp his agenda and that is a dangerous situation since our Constitution is based on a three-way separation of powers to protect our democracy. At least that is how it is supposed to work.
He is not thinking about us and neither is McSally. When will McSally stand up for Arizonans and choose what is best for the people, her constituents?!
Pam Irvin, Green Valley