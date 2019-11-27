After reading the Nov. 20 letters “Curtain down” and “What’s she doing,” I am dismayed that some people don’t listen to fact.
The Congress has passed bills on immigration, high pharmacy costs, gun laws and more. There are over 200 bills our hard-working Congressional representatives have sent to the Senate for consideration. They all sit on Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk being totally ignored! The Congress was even breaking to take votes on bills in the middle of last week’s impeachment hearings.
Martha House, Green Valley