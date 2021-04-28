I am new to Arizona. My politics are purple but passionate, and my voting leans a bit left on cultural issues, somewhat right on social issues, and almost Washingtonian on matters of foreign affairs.
I generally vote, not because I believe a particular representative will mirror my beliefs on individual bills or policies, but because I find their stated views sane and their senses of right and wrong well thought out. I would like to hear from our U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema about their thinking on a recent issue: Should the U.S. House of Representatives censure Rep. Maxine Waters for her words and tone in speaking to a crowd protesting the killing of Duante Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on April 18? I found it outrageous and a serious smirch on the dignity of my Congress.
Recently, Minnesota protests have erupted into acts of looting, arson, drive-by shootings and all manner of abuse to the local business communities. I’m sure our senators agree that had no need of additional incitement to expressing anger, certainly not by any public official and even more certainly (in my view) not by a member of the U.S. Congress. My question to our senators is what was it in Rep. Waters’ speech and actions that they found worthy of censure by her peers?
Jeffrey Bruce
Green Valley