I am a member of GVR by virtue of a property in Country Club Estates and use the the facilities at GVR.
It does not take a degree in mathematics to see the illogical thought that went into the plan for opening the GVR pools. If you decrease the number of pools that will be opened by 66% (four out of 12) and decrease the number of hours opened by approximately 50% (5:30-2 instead of 5:30-9 ) you will increase the demand on these pools at the hours they are opened and create a situation with more people attempting to use them during the limited hours and locations.
There is a law in physics that states for every action there is an equal an opposing reaction.
I hope they will rethink this.
Myrna Feldman, Sahuarita