Received this from my daughter who is a nurse in Phoenix area. Coronavirus explained easily:
Karen got infected yesterday, but she won’t know until 14 days later.
Karen thinks she’s healthy and is infecting 10 persons per day.
These 10 persons think they are OK, they travel go out and infect 100 persons.
These 100 persons think they are healthy and keep infecting 1,000 persons.
No one knows who is OK or who can infect you.
Do you understand why it is important to stay at home and if you are out, to wear a mask?
Be responsible.
Barbara Wittel, Green Valley