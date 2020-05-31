On May 27 the Green Valley News printed a letter by Dale Sprinkle, “Masks, masks, masks,” in which he stated that wearing a mask was contributing to the spread of COVID-19. This is a very dangerous thing to say.
He cited a study published in the British Medical Journal in 2015 to back him up. The study, which compares the efficacy of cloth masks with surgical masks, makes no such claim.
Next, he quotes Dr. Fauci who, he says cautioned against wearing masks. That was on March 8, when there were only 22 deaths nationally. Today, Fauci and the entire medical community are recommending people wear masks when in public. But with over 100,000 dead, Sprinkle is still implying that wearing a mask is just too much of a hassle because he falsely thinks he has to wash his hands whenever he touches his mask.
This parallels the recent release of the 26-minute conspiracy-theory video “Plandemic” that makes the false assertion that people can reinfect themselves by wearing face masks. Facebook and YouTube have taken it down. But not before it was watched by 8 million people. And that’s the problem. The more people watch and read falsehoods and believe them, the more this virus will spread and the more people will die. We all have the responsibility to check the facts before we disseminate harmful information. When something doesn’t pass the smell test it’s probably rotten.
Richard Chamberlin, Green Valley