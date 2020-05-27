Orders and advice regarding wearing a mask are missing a very pertinent point. This is irresponsible and dangerous and could easily be contributing to the spread of COVID-19.
A recent multinational study conducted in Vietnam, reviewed at Cambridge University and published in the British Medical Journal, reiterated the results and advice from a number of other prominent COVID-19 studies. That is that while one is breathing, cloth masks absorb moisture from breath. Moisture and warm air create an excellent environment for any pathogens that may be inhaled or exhaled by the wearer.
It is this fact that prompted Dr. Fauci and many others to caution about wearing such masks, stating that that may be counterproductive. The doctor and the CDC have modified that advice, and now recommend wearing a mask when one anticipates being in a situation where distancing isn’t possible. That advice wasn’t just to put on a mask. It comes with very specific instructions as to wearing the mask, and is published on the CDC website. These instructions recognize that the fact the mask provides a pathogen-friendly environment hasn’t changed.
Those instructions are: After affixing the mask, sanitize your hands with thorough washing or using approved disinfectant. Likewise, if you touch the mask for any reason (adjusting, etc.) immediately sanitize again. Also, after you remove the mask, do it again, plus sanitize the mask. If you don’t follow this explicitly, you are part of the problem, not the solution. That is, if you are exhaling pathogens (COVID-19, other flu, cold, etc) into the mask, then touching the mask, your hands are now a warm, biological host, free to spread the germs to any surface you touch.
Wear a mask if you prefer, but do so by the book. Don’t use the mask as a germ warehouse that you draw from to spread whatever pathogens may have landed on it.
Next time you are in a market, restaurant, doctor’s office, anywhere that employees and guests are required to wear masks, see how often those masks get touched, then see if the wearers immediately sanitize their hands. Yeah, not very reassuring.
Dale Sprinkle, Green Valley