A recent letter in the Green Valley News from a retired Green Valley physician extolled the efficacy of masks for preventing the spread of COVID-19. He pointed out that “simple masks block greater than 90% of respiratory droplets.” That fact was born out last year by a research project at the University of Hong Kong, conducted by Dr. Malik Peiris (renowned pathologist and virologist most notable for being the first person to isolate the SARS virus).
The results, published in Lancet, found that the coronavirus can live in a mask up to seven days. A statement issued by the research team was, “This is exactly why it is very important if you are wearing a surgical mask you don’t touch the outside of the mask, because you can contaminate your hands.”
Likewise, CDC instructions on mask wearing include, “Do NOT touch the mask when wearing it” (their emphasis). The Mayo Clinic has similar instructions, stating, “Don’t touch your mask while wearing it. If you accidentally touch your mask, wash or sanitize your hands.”
Why oh why is it kept such a deep secret that the mask soon becomes contaminated when an infected person breathes into it? Doesn’t the advice about not touching the mask relate to the fact any contaminates in the mask will surely transfer to the hands. Does anyone not know that contaminated hands can hold and deliver whatever pathogens they have contacted? Does the mishandled mask prevent, or contribute to spreading the virus?