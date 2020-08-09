Seeing two people without masks on Aug. 6 while shopping at Fry’s, I later called the manager to complain. He told me that there had been a fracas the day before at the store, and when the Sahuarita Police showed, none were wearing masks.
“What can we do?” Spend way too much time trying to contact the mayor. Bevy of calls, no success but people who passed the buck. It culminated with a call from an officer who said that because I was not involved they could do nothing.
As a former police officer, I quite agreed with him. So, Mr. Mayor, if you read this, please call me cause I am not happy.
Carl Bosse, Green Valley