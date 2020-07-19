The controversy of whether to reopen schools is a serious problem. Computers can be repaired and replaced but virus-affects teachers can’t. The focus in news reports appears to be on loss of learning time, parents needing daycare coverage and, heaven forbid, parents struggling to reach their children at home.
Teachers are human beings just as susceptible as all other citizens. I’m sure illness, death of teachers isn’t the plan but sick teachers can’t teach. As a retired veteran teacher of 38 years, K-5, I would not, could not step into the classroom of possible virus germs. I’m in the high-susceptible group. What will be done to protect the teachers, students and the future for educating our students?
Margaret Harrison, Green Valley