I am happy to see so many people wearing masks in Green Valley, but I am concerned that they are not always being worn safely.
For one thing, they should always cover your nose and your mouth. These are both major parts of your respiratory system, the area which COVID-19 attacks.
Secondly, remember you are wearing the mask to protect others from you and to protect you from others. Consider the mask to be contaminated after each use, especially if used in stores or other areas where there are numerous people or people who are especially vulnerable to this virus.
When the mask is not needed, take it off carefully by the ear loops or cords and discard it immediately if it is not washable or sanitizable. If the mask is washable or sanitizable, take it off carefully by the ear loops or cords and put it in a small bag or container until it can be properly washed or cleaned. Do not take it off and put it in your pocket or purse. Do not touch the outside of the mask. Do not put it under your chin to use again or to take off later. Remember it is contaminated.
Donna Wieb, Green Valley