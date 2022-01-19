If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I have been quiet too long. Because of the about 40% of not fully vaccinated adult population for COVID-19 is responsible for the failure to end the pandemic and the opportunity for the virus to use its unbridled ability to mutate and cause more death and waste of limited healthcare resources and workers.
If any common sense was used there should be no mandates necessary. We have the miracle of safe, free, and marvelously effective vaccines for all over 5 years of age. It requires the pinnacle of stubbornness and unmeasurable stupidity to not run to get vaccinated.
Criticisms have been made that the guidelines keep changing. That is because as real data is followed, the guidelines must follow the science and be adapted to what is learned by experiences.
In medical school one greatly respected clinician instructor started each lecture, “This is the way we believe it to be today.”
He told us that we’ll learn that with true scientific processes we will learn knowledge forcing conclusions and belief changes.
I feel safe with my belief had all adults gotten vaccinated in the first half of 2021 the pandemic would effectively be over.
The viruses’ ability to mutate makes the possibility of the current vaccines losing their effectiveness is higher with the longer it takes for everyone to be vaccinated. That is a major consequence of the selfishness of the unvaccinated.
For some insane reason public health has been ignored, under-valued, and politicized. The virus is not political and never should have become that way. Please mask up with a surgical or KN95 mask worn properly, socially distance and get vaccinated. COVID-19 has killed >800,000 and long COVID has not gone away for many that have it.
We all must have the right to be safe.
Kent D. Miller, D.O., M.M.M., F.A.A.I.M. (retired)
