This stay at home and mask mandate is only about control, nothing more.
I believe it is against the U.S. Constitution and Constitution of the State of Arizona, and I’m working to find out.
They remind you that cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.
They also clarified that wearing a mask isn’t necessarily to protect yourself from getting infected, but from infecting others if you are asymptomatic. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected, they continue.
I have trouble breathing, nearly passed out and have severe headaches from the mask, and I am not alone. We’re still being forced to wear a mask at Walmart, municipal offices, etc. It’s absolutely insane.
Dana Hayes, Lake Patagonia