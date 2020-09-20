I am writing to thank all the volunteers who helped to make the “Masks for Schools” project a huge success. Our church, Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church, was asked to coordinate an effort to provide five cotton masks for every student at the Sahuarita Unified School District. The daunting task was taken on with enthusiasm and I am pleased to share with your readers that we exceeded our goal! We had hoped to collect 5,000 masks from sewers across the valley and ended up with nearly 7,000 masks donated.
I wanted to thank everyone who made a financial donation which enabled us to purchase fabric for the more than 60 sewers. And a huge thank you to the many of the people sewing who purchased their own supplies and donated them to the school district. Thanks also go to our incredible church volunteers, Marilee Taber and Nina Conrad, who coordinated the project.
We were able to distribute more than 2,000 masks on Sept. 5. In addition, we delivered 1,100 masks to the Continental School District, 130 to the San Fernando School in Sasabe, and 900 to the Sunnyside School District. The balance of the masks was dropped off to the SUSD district office this week and they should have plenty to last through the school year. If more are needed our mask makers are always at the ready!
I cannot tell you how much I appreciate everyone who helped with this project. The love of our community and the students was overwhelming. It is an honor to serve this community and a privilege to be a part of such a worthy project.
Rev. Sandy Johnson, Sahuarita