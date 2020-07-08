Your recent article on face coverings said that the county is only enforcing compliance by employees of businesses, not customers. That is a reasonable approach, because that is the only easy enforcement tool they have.

But I would like for the Green Valley News to post a list of businesses that do or do not require patrons to wear masks. It would help me decide where I would feel safe shopping. And it would allow others to know where they are welcome to breathe all over everyone.

Mark Sanders, Green Valley

