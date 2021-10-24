If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Punditry always makes for interesting television and immigration talk makes for very powerful political sound bites. However, none of this changes the fact that our country has an established legal framework in place for foreign individuals who wish to enter and reside here.
There is an “immigrant waiting list.” The approximate number in 2021 is over 3 million. Visas for immediate relatives, i.e. spouses, unmarried children under the age of 21 and parents of U.S. citizens, are not subject to numerical limitations.
COVID-19 has really opened my eyes to the disaster now and more in the making at our borders. Yes, we still have those who shelter those who enter illegally, COVID or no COVID, apparently not really caring for the health and well-being of those of us here legally.
Biden-Harris came out with mandates concerning COVID. Companies with 100 or more employees are mandated. Those with 99 or fewer are exempt. There is still a question about Congress and the Postal Workers as to whether they can be mandated by the president. Also, are the millions who receive welfare mandated to be vaccinated by a certain date or be denied payment?
A very large group appears to be exempt, those entering our country illegally. Citizens who enter this country legally are not exempt.
My wife, who is from an EU country, Germany, and I recently made a trip there. We had to be vaccinated to enter Germany or face a 10-day quarantine while we got tested. In order for we two citizens to return to our country, we had to provide a negative COVID test administered within 72 hours of our flight back; we had to be vaccinated, and we had to wear a mask for 11 hours on a flight from Munich to Denver.
We are not complaining about the requirements for entering our country. We fully support being vaccinated and being tested. What we are truly concerned about is the “mandates for me but not for thee” by Biden-Harris, thee specifically being the thousands upon thousands crossing our borders illegally.
Not only are they crossing, they are being supported by the Biden-Harris Administration using our money, with food, medical care, housing, transportation, and money. Think about it, we as citizens of this country had to be tested, vaccinated and masked to enter, thousands entering illegally don’t have to be. And many are being transported to the interior of our country and nobody knows where.
Here we come, “COVID”! Yes, mandates for me but not for thee!
John Fanning
Green Valley
