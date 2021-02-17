One thumbs down for the cartoon drawn by Michael Ramirez regarding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Feb. 10). And another for Editor Dan Shearer for choosing to print it. This is no time to make light of violence and aggression as we re-live the events of 01-06-21 at the U.S. Capitol. Nor is it the time to diminish and make fun of women’s experience of violence and aggression.
Granted there’s a spectrum, however, men and women experience threats of violence and harm in different ways. If you don’t or can’t understand this, you might start by asking the women and girls in your lives.
Laurie Jurs, Green Valley