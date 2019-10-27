I was reading the obituaries in this fine paper the other day. I do this more as I get older, even though I didn’t know anyone on the page.
One gentlemen led an interesting, productive life and was surrounded by loving family. When I read the part about his interests and activities, I was surprised that watching Fox News was among his favorites. Immediately, and unfairly, my attitude changed. It made me wonder if a station or network can define us, or if we simply find the outlook or avenues that agree with us.
Do we owe part of the formation of who we are to Rupert Murdoch and Ted Turner? Does 24/7 TV have the influence to make decisions for us? Do television personalities have a part in telling us what to believe in and who to vote for? If we are told something often enough and loud enough, does that make it the truth?
Back when I was a kid (do you like that phrase) we were lucky to have two or three stations, if the wind and weather were just right. We had news reporters and much less commentary. Were we at a disadvantage? Were things less complicated or were we more naive? Did we get enough information to make good decisions?
Years ago the radio industry was found guilty of receiving money to play certain songs. This programming decided for us what the most popular songs were. I wonder if there are people who make decisions for us by choosing the most dramatic and titillating news to report without waiting for truth to substantiate their opinions.
Political reporting is so slanted on both sides that it is hard to find the truth. You want to make the best decisions on who should govern us, but I wonder if the decisions aren’t made for us.
Ray Soper, Green Valley