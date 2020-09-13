As a healthy, 68-year-old resident of Green Valley I have been appalled by the administration’s mismanagement of COVID-19. I am not a healthcare worker; no, I am not an essential worker, yet am grateful to them all as I lead a retirement way of life. And, because of a lifetime of healthy choices, I rest fairly easy and without fear or worry.
Yes, I am a former triathlete who still enthusiastically exercises daily, not only my physical body but also my mental and emotional condition. As a result of wise choice, I have not spent one day in fear of illness or others unlike the large majority of citizens who complacently walk around like proverbial lambs being led to the slaughter.
I have a novel suggestion: let’s focus on good health. Get off the couch now. Wake up to the fact that the U.S. leads many nations in poor health. Don’t believe me? Observe customers at groceries or restaurants. The evidence is obvious — we are getting larger and sicker. Instead of turning on the “boob tube,” take a brisk walk observing our valley, ride a bicycle at one our beautiful parks or recreation areas or a relaxing and invigorating swim. The list of options is wide open, try something different!
Take advantage of physical options rather than wasting endless hours in front of an electronic screen or some hand-held device, or worse, texting and talking while driving. choose activity of sedentary lives and feel the results.
Deborah Goalby, Green Valley