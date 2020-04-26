H.L. Mencken, one of the greatest (and most acerbic) of America’s newspapermen and columnists, wrote in the July 26, 1920, edition of the Baltimore Evening Sun: “On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
If Mencken were alive today, he might have seen that “glorious” when the president of the United States, in a nationally televised briefing, ruminated that it might be a useful to test whether household disinfectants might be ingested by we the American people to kill the COVID-19 virus.
This observation came Thursday during a daily update on the virus.
While at the podium, a medical expert mentioned that commercial disinfectants, such as Lysol, could kill the virus when used to wipe surfaces.
President Trump took over, turned toward the expert, and asked: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute… And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
For the rest of the day, TV news dedicated a considerable amount of time explaining that drinking Lysol was not only a bad idea, but possibly a lethal idea.
For the imbiber, not the virus.
Mike Moore, Green Valley