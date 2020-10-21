I read the recent letter from Eileen Wilson, who wrote that she had attended three local Republican rallies where few people were wearing masks and, to her knowledge, no one has contracted COVID-19 (“Not a problem,” Oct. 18). She claims, therefore, that Democrats who criticize Republicans for not wearing masks are “100% untruthful.”
So then, apparently, is prominent Republican and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. He recently spent seven days in an intensive care unit before recovering from COVID-19 and recently implored Americans to wear masks and take the pandemic “very serious,” according to CNN Politics.
“I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team,” he said. “I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”
Ms. Wilson and her friends have been extremely foolish and extremely lucky. Nothing more, nothing less. Please do not take guidance from her or others who eschew masks. The next thing you know, they’ll be telling you that you don’t need to wear a seatbelt because none of them have been involved in a car accident!
Sharon O’Connor, Green Valley