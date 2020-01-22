We have lived in Green Valley as winter visitors (yes, we pay taxes) for nine years. We walk the Canoa Hills Golf Course nearly every day. When we left last May, the course had been donated to Pima County but little if any work was evident. The grasses were at least a foot tall and tree branches were everywhere. Sand and rocks could be found on many paths.
We were thrilled when we returned in January to see the amount of work done. Visibility in the park has increased at least 50 percent. It has been mowed and maintained so it looks very parklike. The paths are clear and the edges easy to see. Picnic tables and benches have been added. What an asset to Green Valley.
Thank you, Pima County and or others for all the work to make this such a beautiful and natural park. If you haven’t been to it recently, come on out and walk a bit. Such a positive addition to our community!
Ann Panush, Green Valley