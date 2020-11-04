This is a letter of gratitude, commendation and thanks.
We are grateful to live in a community that values quality of life and respects the sometimes delicate interaction between man and environment. We are grateful that over the past 19 years Pima County has acquired and initiated the development and restoration of the 5,000-acre Canoa Park System.
Vision becomes reality when talented and dedicated individuals work toward a common goal. The GVC Foundation Inc. and its management group, The Friends of the Canoa Parks wish to commend and acknowledge Directors Chris Cawein, Suzanne’s Shields, their respective staffs, and Matt Smogor, superintendent of the Canoa Parks for their part in the development of these incomparable resources.
It is important for you and the Pima County Board of Supervisors to know that our Green Valley residents value these three Parks. The primary users of Canoa Preserve, BAJA (Born Again Jocks Association) earlier this year raised their portion of the funding necessary to build a third softball diamond. Between 50-70 vehicles daily park at the Canoa Hills Trails to utilize the walking paths. This does not include the many residents of surrounding HOAs who access the park directly. Even with the March closure of the historic building compound due to the pandemic, over 75,000 vehicles have entered Historic Canoa Ranch during the past 11 months. Visitors enjoy walking the beautifully maintained pathways that meander around the lake and through the new cienega and pollinator garden. Our local birding enthusiasts share sightings on social media of the species spotted at the Ranch.
Finally, Debbie and I wish to personally thank you both and the Board of Supervisors for listening to the collective “voice” of our Green Valley community. We thank you for our extraordinary natural resource walking park, athletic fields and the Historic Ranch complex. Be assured, our Green Valley community accepts its part in the development and stewardship of the Canoa Park System.
Don Weaver, GVC Foundation president
Debbie Kenyon, Vice president
This was a letter addressed to County Supervisor Steve Christy and County Administrator Chuck Huckelberrry.