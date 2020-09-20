I lost the hearing in my left ear to an acoustic neuroma in 1984, and so as time passed I required a hearing aid in my right ear. After trip to Walmart’s recently, I realized when I got home that I had lost my hearing aid. I returned to the area, thinking I might have lost it when I took off my mask, and searched where I had parked without success.
Then I decided to check the store’s lost and found department. It was there! Some wonderful person turned it in. I’m so very grateful to my unknown benefactor.
Paula Zovistoski, Green Valley