I lost the hearing in my left ear to an acoustic neuroma in 1984, and so as time passed I required a hearing aid in my right ear. After trip to Walmart’s recently, I realized when I got home that I had lost my hearing aid. I returned to the area, thinking I might have lost it when I took off my mask, and searched where I had parked without success.

Then I decided to check the store’s lost and found department. It was there! Some wonderful person turned it in. I’m so very grateful to my unknown benefactor.

Paula Zovistoski, Green Valley

