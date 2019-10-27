I wonder if anyone else has experienced this. The summer before last, I sat in the garden with my butterfly identification book and tried to identify the butterflies that flew by. There were lots of them!
Then, last year, there were fewer, and this year there are practically none. One pipevine butterfly, some little yellow guys and a painted lady. Other than that, nothing. Not very scientific, I know.
I read an incredibly depressing book, “The Sixth Extinction,” so I wasn’t unprepared. But somehow, I guess I thought it wouldn’t happen here in Green Valley.
Ronnie Whitman, Green Valley