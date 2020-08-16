The writer of “New Trump fan,” Aug. 12, reflects an analysis that doesn’t consider the total extent of the (payroll tax) program. What was signed was a loan, just like the money borrowed for the $600 unemployment boost.
Whether only reading the first few lines of media reporting or taking the opinions of the cable news pundits, it is easy to formulate beliefs on only part of the facts. The media rush to find fault with anything Trump, often skipping the facts to perpetuate their agenda.
Don Flood, Sahuarita