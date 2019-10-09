After an exhausting three-flight trip from the East Coast Oct. 3, we were blocked from entering I-19 for three hours during the Pence visit.
Old Nogales Highway was a virtual parking lot and thousands of us were stuck on a road with no eating or public restrooms. It took us 2.5 hours to get home. The responsible people in the Secret Service, state and local police agencies that apparently cannot organize a safe motorcade without ruining the afternoon of weary travelers should face disciplinary actions.
Leon Robertson, Green Valley