I would be much more supportive of Black Lives Matter if they were really concerned about Black Lives. Over the past weekend, Chicago recorded its highest number of murders in one day – 18 on May 31. In addition, they recorded the highest three-day number of murders for that weekend, 25 murders in a three-day period.
Lazarra Daniels, 18 years old, and Keishanay Bolden, also 18, were murdered on that weekend. Both were black young women. These were black-on black murders. Two young women, in the prime of life, killed by senseless violence.
My question is, where is BLM? Where are the protests in Chicago that these two young women were killed? Unfortunately, BLM is only interested in deaths where they can claim racism or police brutality. Everyone else is expendable to their political agenda.
Ray Trombino, Sahuarita