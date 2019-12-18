It is a foregone conclusion that the Senate will quickly exonerate Donald J. Trump, since they have already told us through Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell that beyond impeachment “there is zero chance the president will be removed from office.”
It follows that we will get a chance to see a farce acted out in the sacred Senate chamber. It could easily be scripted by the writers of “Saturday Night Live.”
The Republicans could invite the audience to make it a melodrama with boos, hisses and cheers in all the right places. A nice touch would be for all of them to wear Trump’s orange makeup and those that have hair do a Trump permanent.
At least then we could all have a good laugh at the ever so serious and self-righteous Senate. At every point made a man dressed as Santa Claus could exclaim, “HO HO HO.” To use Trump’s own words this will be a “fake trial” following a “sham House impeachment” and another “witch hunt.” But we the people would enjoy the comedy.
Jim Waldo, Green Valley