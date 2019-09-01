In an effort to control/ignore members, the GVR board is now allowing a total of five minutes for member comments at board meetings with a limit of two minutes per member. So that’s 2.5 members who get a chance to voice their opinions/concerns? Sounds like they really don’t want to hear from the members, doesn’t it?
Recently, they had limited comments to one minute. It’s past time that this board started listening to members and started working for the membership instead of following their own agenda.
Bev Lawless, Green Valley