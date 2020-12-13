In response to Floanne Morgan’s nice thank you note regarding our Nativity story drive-through (“Christmas gift,” Dec. 9). We are so pleased you like it and hope many others do also. It has taken many volunteer hours, a lot of hard work, and much love to put this exhibit together. During this difficult time we hope to share a little joy where there is so much darkness. It’s not about us, but about Jesus, the reason for the season. God Bless.
Sandy Lovell, Deacon Auxiliary Chair, Green Valley Baptist Church
Editor’s note: The display continues tonight and next weekend at Green Valley Baptist Church, 6-9 p.m.