So, here I am
Happily living my busy life
as an active Senior
in my Golden years.
With that “Green Valley Grin,”
riding my incumbent bike,
watching my hummingbirds come to my feeder,
singing tenor in my church choir,
and hoping the Republic will survive.
The novel coronavirus has shown us many things:
incompetence, arrogance,
kind gestures toward one another,
how precious is tp after all is said and done.
And,
That I am in the “Elderly” cohort.
I don’t really feel different.
And, yet…
Am I?
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley