Merriam Webster: Lie: to make an untrue statement with the intent to deceive.
Corky Simpson asserts lies and the like are over used by politicos (“Pols, it’s time to drop foul word,” B7, July 5). The president of the United States says “schools are teaching our children to hate their country.” Trump says “99% of COVID cases are harmless.“ As the planet heats, the leader of the free world stated that windmills cause cancer. These are just three of the thousands of lies he has told.
Mr. Simpson, if I am not to call such distortions of fact lies, then I should call them? Truth is a virtue that is a bedrock of our society and letting leaders get away with spouting untruths at will is to accept the antics of Hitler and his ilk. A lie is a lie and to call it anything else is blasphemy.
Bruce Humes, Green Valley