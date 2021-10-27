If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We put Bart Hillyer and Carol Crothers on the GVR board this year to be the voice of GVR members who want transparency and fiscal prudence in GVR board operation. Now we learn that the “Friends of GVR”-dominated board is engaged in yet another heavy-handed attempt to silence them (“Sowing division on the GVR board,” Page A7, Oct. 20). This time, it’s by having their handmaiden, the GVR counsel, prevent CEO Scott Somers from meeting with individual board members.
“Friends of GVR” is the same bunch that pushed through that fiasco of a ripoff in the purchase of the old Canoa Hills clubhouse and parking lot. That bundle of nonsense ended up costing GVR about $135,000 more than that property was worth. Nice work, gang.
Now they seem to be trying to get rid of Scott Somers. For Pete’s sake, just let the CEO talk to any board member who wants to meet with him—like any other CEO. Scott Somers is doing a good job so far. Or is that not what you wanted? Is shutting up and shutting out Bart and Carol and Kathi Bachelor more important to you? That’s pretty pathetic since a large segment of GVR members are left without a voice. It’s outrageous!
Robert Austin
Green Valley
