I am the GVR member who signed up for the controversial town hall meetings. I am not a political person. I am not an activist. I wanted the town hall meetings because last year over 9,500 members did not vote in the election. I wanted to hold a town hall meeting so that members could meet candidates and talk about the future of GVR.
Why in GVR would we not want to give members the opportunity to gather in the facilities (that we pay for) to talk to each other and becoming informed about our election? What is it the board is afraid of?
Every year through an election we revisit how well our governing board is doing. Last Wednesday, our Board voted to block members out of opportunities to talk with our neighbors and friends about this election.
Here is a real caveat: GVR4US Board members and followers should favor my view. Why would they not want the opportunity to inform members of their candidates and issues in this election?
I believe our rights were violated when the majority of our GVR Board voted to not allow its members to hold campaign events in our own facilities.
Kristine Servais, Green Valley