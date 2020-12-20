Letter-writer Donald W. Large is 100% correct that for the past four years many Democrats have done what they’re condemning Trump supporters for doing today, namely contesting the legitimacy of the election results. I hate hypocrisy as much as Mr. Large does, but I disagree with him that the proper Republican response is to keep the legitimacy issue going for another four years. Enough is enough. Except for a relatively few die-hards on both sides, the country is sick of endless political warfare.
Republicans, despite their loss of the White House, are poised to make major gains in the years ahead if they can manage to stick to what they do best: promote themselves as the party of economic opportunity, the party that welcomes talented, ambitious, hard-working men and women of all races and ethnicities, people who believe in free enterprise and who aren’t looking for handouts as a way to get ahead in life. There are plenty of them out there already, and plenty more can be found if Republicans will simply abandon the inflammatory and self-defeating Trumpian rhetoric that alienated large numbers of people who might otherwise have been sympathetic.
We’ve seen examples of this in the most recent congressional elections. Republicans gained seats in the House by recruiting dynamic candidates committed to free enterprise, many of them women and minorities. One example is Maria Elvira Salazar of South Florida, who quite handily defeated a well-known Democratic incumbent (former Bill Clinton cabinet member Donna Shalala) by promoting an upbeat economic message. People like Ms. Salazar are the future of the Republican Party, and it will be a very good future indeed as long as party members can let go of the past. Trump has lost. Let’s move on.
Jim Duzak, Green Valley