Democracy started in Philadelphia and continues to be sustained in Philadelphia today. My optimism of the American spirit has never waned and never will as we start to rebuild our nation’s soul. We have lifted the dark curse that has been demoralizing our will to be great.
I served this Country proudly as a young man and continue to serve proudly as an aging man. I know of the opportunity that comes with hard work, and I now I must carry my fellow man on my back, if necessary, to sustain that hope and make it a better world for everyone. I invite all my friends and foes to join me in celebrating today and to move ahead in a positive and productive way.
Roger Brink, Green Valley