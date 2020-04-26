I was deeply disappointed when the front page on Wednesday reported on a protest in Green Valley to open businesses and events that have been closed, especially when residents of Green Valley are in the vulnerable age group to contract COVID-19.
I don’t know of anyone, regardless of their politics, who would not like to see life get back to normal. But instead of protesting we should all be encouraging our governor and state and local officials to listen to the medical and science professionals who have a background in infectious diseases.
We are all aware of the sacrifices that businesses and individuals have had to endure to keep our community safe. But instead of pressuring our officials to open because of the economy or our personal convenience the focus should be opening when it is safe so we can all enjoy going out to eat and attending events at the right time.
So let’s be patient and realize that the patriotic and wise thing to do during this time is to look out not only for our own health but the health of our neighbors.
Joyce Kaminski, Green Valley