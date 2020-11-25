Thank you for this update regarding the changes coming to the GVR. It is my belief that a position regarding pros and cons presented by different groups are impossible to evaluate without knowing most, if not all, of the members of the various groups.
I don’t know anyone from any of the groups — Friends of GVR, GVR4Us or Dan Shearer — although I have talked with Dan on the phone over another matter and found him to be sincere and forthcoming.
I did meet one candidate for the Board prior to the election and enjoyed my conversation with her and voted for her and her slate of recommended Board members. Because I don’t have a personal “feeling” for the veracity or sincerity of any of the people in these groups, with the exception of Dan Shearer, it is impossible to make a determination as to who is “telling the truth” and who is not.
I do believe that this well-publicized public disagreement is detrimental to the reputation of Green Valley and to the GVR in particular. It should stop. The problem won’t go away so there must be an alternative way to air the differences and to let the membership hear from all three sides and, in the process, get to know and evaluate the individuals who are making the accusations or defending the status quo. Once that is accomplished through public forums or other media exposure each member can make a more informed and intelligent evaluation of the three positions, decide if the concerns are genuine or if it’s just a matter of having an “axe to grind” by one side or the other.
The sincerity of the people involved in this argument will come through with a proper public airing and debate and should go a long way to toning down the rhetoric and clearing the air. That will enable GVR to proceed with the feelings and opinions of the membership clearly in mind and should put an end to the divisiveness. How this can be accomplished in this time of a pandemic is a challenge but we have a lot of brilliant minds in Green Valley and if this will clear the air and allow us all to proceed in harmony it will be worth it.
Thank you for taking these thoughts into consideration.
Steve Franz, Green Valley