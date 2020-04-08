We discovered that there are many opportunities for positive action during the present pandemic. One that we like and is very easy. It’s a way to thank the people in the medical community.
At 7 p.m. each evening light a candle or more and place them outside the front of your home. You can create a sign expressing your appreciation to doctors, nurses, hospital staff, pharmacy employees and all others in the medical world.
I made a sign, sat at a small table at the end of our driveway, and waved the sign as cars went by. One driver turned around visited and approved. Another car honked the car horn-which I translate as a positive acclamation.
I’m hopeful, that when all is clear, we might gather outside the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and other medical facilities and make a loud noise of support.
For musical support, you could play “Light One Candle,” by Peter, Paul and Mary.
Ed and Barb Hunt, Green Valley