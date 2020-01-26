The Board is going to consider whether GVR members may reserve rooms for the purpose of sharing information regarding GVR’s elections. This was added to the Board agenda only after GVR4US learned of our Friends of GVR town halls to meet our candidates. It’s a clear action to restrict our ability to inform voters, i.e., to restrict our freedom of speech.
Can you imagine the chutzpah it takes to even propose this sort of thing... Clearly, GVR4US Board members believe they have an advantage if GVR members remain uninformed.
I’ll bet they’ll try to block any testimony from GVR members who are NOT members of GVR4US, too.
Robert Epstein, Green Valley