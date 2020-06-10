To the family, friends and all who knew George Floyd, I send my deepest sympathy! What a tragedy! As a parent, I can’t even imagine the pain of losing a child.
To the terrorists/hell raisers … for breaking windows, stealing goods from store owners, defacing property, burning police cars, trucks and everything else that you could destroy. You not only have no respect for yourself, for other peoples property, or for George Floyd! How sad.
To the peaceful demonstrators, thank you for your respect! Thank you for being peaceful. This is a sad time in all of our lives.
One lesson we all should take from this tragic death is a lack of “respect” for everyone! Kindness can go a long ways. Give it a try.
K. Thurnau, Green Valley