In response to Gary Behling’s letter of Aug. 12 (“New Trump fan”). If it is written tongue-in-cheek, it’s not funny. If it’s serious, I question his humanity.
Trump’s order to halt the collection of payroll taxes is not only a blow to social-program funding, but of little benefit to most taxpayers.
The only lesson program recipients (the needy and those who have already paid their fair share) are likely to learn is just how vindictive, manipulative and uncaring Behling’s candidate can be.
Janice Rogers, Sahuarita