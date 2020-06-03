When my daughter was about 11, she competed in an ice-skating race. One of the other girls jumped the gun and won. “Mom, Elizabeth cheated.” Yes, she did. Closing polling sites is cheating. Restricting hours is cheating. Moving polling sites so far off bus routes that it becomes impossible for many to vote is cheating. Requiring difficult to obtain means of I.D. is cheating. Voting by mail would ensure that none of this would happen. What could be better? Well, if you are the party worried about losing, then cheating may be your only option.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley