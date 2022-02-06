If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The political terms left and right came into being as a method of distinguishing conservatives and liberals on a graph. The conservatives of today seem to think this designation means they solely have and always are right. Two of today’s top political discussions will help to illustrate this thought.
The Republican party seems to think they have an obligation to ensure that every pregnancy ends with a birth, Never mind the burden placed on the woman who is forced to continue with the pregnancy and give birth to an unwanted child. This right to life is sacred, all life is important and must be preserved. It seems the mantra of the right is “a child, not a choice”. The right says it wants to protect all life.
Now let us turn to vaccines. These people who feel the urge to protect life, even those yet to be born, feel free to inflect even kill those already born. These very people who rant against vaccines as being unproven and dangerous have no problem ingesting stuff promoted by the likes of Ron Johnson and the My Pillow guy. They very gleefully ingest a medicine designed to deworm horses but shy from one endorsed by virtually every reputable scientific or medical organization. And they are also doing what they can to prevent me from taking any safety measures. Does this not reek of hypocrisy?
It would appear the pro-life movement has morphed into a pro-death body of nonsense.
