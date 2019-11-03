In regard to the people who think Halloween should be moved to the last Saturday of the month, it is a set holiday, the evening before All Saints’ Day. This has been a tradition since at least the 17th century in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Christianity changed the Celtic holiday of Samhain (last day of summer) to Halloween, when the boundary between this world and the Otherworld was thin enough for “spirits” to come into our world. People would go door-to-door in disguise, carrying lanterns made of turnips with faces cut into them (jack-o-lanterns), begging for food and favors. If the beggars were not treated favorably, they could play tricks on the households, without fear of reparations.
The days of Halloween, All Saints’ Day, and All Souls’ Day are known together as Allhallowtide. All Saints’ (Hallows’) Day, Nov. 1, is celebrated in honor of all the saints, known and unknown. All Souls’ Day is Nov. 2, when people celebrate those who died recently and have not yet reached Heaven.
This has been a tradition since the 15th century in numerous countries, especially those that had Celtic populations. It has gone from a Celtic holiday to a Christian one. Because there is not such a strong belief in “spirits” as in the olden times, Halloween has devolved into a celebration for children to be able to go door-to-door in costumes begging for treats to alleviate possible tricks.
Ingrid Baillie, Sierra Vista