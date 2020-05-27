If you have a 40-year-old car that needs a new $4,000 transmission, do you just go ahead and replace the transmission or do you take a minute to evaluate the alternatives? It appears that GVR will bypass the “pause to evaluate” part and just go ahead and replace the East Center pool, cost unknown, and quantifiable benefit unknown.
Past committees have researched ways to provide benefit to GVR’s older members, and one of the recommendations was a lazy river. Was that ever seriously considered? Not to my knowledge. Lazy rivers are custom built to match each buyer’s needs, consisting of a free-form closed loop with water flowing at a slow speed. They are used for floating recreation, and for water walking in both directions. The exercise obtained by walking with the current is gentle, while walking against the current can provide a good aerobic workout without stressing joints, including artificial ones. A lazy river would certainly take pressure off the other pools that have walking lanes with a much more efficient, versatile and effective design. They have been put in all kinds of places all over the country, including public pools, hotels, etc.
Does GVR even have a process to identify and quantify return on money spent for facilities? I don’t think GVR even has management-quality data on its facilities utilization. GVR probably has over $50 million in replacement value facilities and little useful data on its utilization. I’ve asked for that for three years now, with good cooperation from the previous two board chairs. GVR’s previous CEO claimed to have the data, but wouldn’t let anyone see it. GVR has no management-quality analysis of what the needs are and no management-quality plan for what to do next.
Wouldn’t it be better for GVR to first hire an excellent CEO, give him/her time to put in place some data-driven management systems? Maybe even some meaningful dialog with a broad sampling of the membership? And in the meantime, it would give the board an opportunity to address issues of corporate mission and strategy to achieve it. Adding distribution of benefit to all members would help result in solid, justifiable new initiatives.
Steve Wilhelm, Green Valley