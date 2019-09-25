Recent articles and letters extolling the virtues of socialism/communism have also mentioned the huge numbers of young people expected to vote in 2020.
No doubt, as these naïve, idealistic folks have spent at least four to eight years being thoroughly indoctrinated, propagandized, in the evils of capitalism, and the virtue of taking from the earners and giving to the takers. Many of them have not been taught critical thinking, to question what they’ve been fed, but to accept the doctrine as truth.
How many young people have in-depth knowledge of history, of the utter failure of socialism/communism? Capitalism creates wealth, socialism distributes that wealth … until it runs out, which it always does.
The huge growth in government systematically assumes control over all aspects of citizens’ lives, creating a dictatorship and corruption among government officials. But young folks don’t know this. That’s why the Democrats want 16 year olds to vote.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley