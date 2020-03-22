Are you a Medicare enrollee or about to become one? If so, you need to understand the important
differences between a Medicare Advantage plan vs. a traditional Medicare plan with a Medigap
(Supplemental) policy.
Every year seniors are bombarded by seemingly too-good-to-be-true ads for Medicare Advantage
insurance plans. These plans offer benefits beyond what is available under traditional Medicare, such as dental and vision coverage and even free access to exercise classes, often at very low or even zero monthly premiums.
So, what is the catch? The catch is that these plans are network based. They keep their costs down and their profits up by limiting drug formularies, covering primarily only the services of their contracted group of physicians, and restricting access to specialized treatments and to medical specialists at regional and national Centers of Excellence (for example, Mayo Clinic, M.D.Anderson, etc.).
You may hope that specialized treatments for rare or serious disorders won’t be needed, but we never know what one’s future healthcare needs will be. Medicare Advantage plans generally require pre-authorization for any specialized consultation, treatment or medication and those insurers will frequently deny coverage outside of their network. That means there is no benefit at all for that service!
We buy insurance to be protected. While dental and vision coverage offered by Medicare Advantage plans might be nice, the trade-off is the loss of choice for physicians and hospitals as well as limited treatment and prescription drug options. That could be a very high price to pay.
Kent D. Miller, DO, MMM, FAAIM, Green Valley